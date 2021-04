MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates’ April 22-24 sale got off to a strong start with the collection of Carl Carter of Austin, Texas, that brought white-glove results with all 502 lots selling and supplying the highest price of the weekend. Bringing $21,060 from an East Coast collector on the phone was a Tiffany Studios linenfold and turtleback art glass electric table lamp with an estimate of $10/15,000 and related to one illustrated in Alastair Duncan’s book, Tiffany at Auction. The lamp was in undamaged original condition and retained its original GE sockets, which featured mica insulators. Both the 24¼-inch-tall lamp and shade were marked No. 587 and dated to circa 1910. A full sale recap will run in a future issue.