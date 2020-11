GENESEO, N.Y. – Lighting from Tiffany Studios was strong again for Cottone Auctions’ November 13-14 sale, taking four of the top five lots.

Among them was a Maple Leaf floor lamp on a bronze base that sold for $75,600. The shade measured 22 inches diameter and the overall height rose to 65 inches. Behind at $48,000 was a Poppy shade on a rare reticulated “Ginko Berry” table lamp base with an adjustable stem for height. The shade measured 21 inches diameter. A chandelier with a Dogwood shade sold for $39,600. It hailed from the collection of Dr Earl and Jane Lipman of Rochester, N.Y., and measured 28 inches diameter. At $21,600 was a bronze Lily Pad mirror that stood 20 inches high and sold after 27 bids.

Sleeping among them with a $5,000 high estimate was an oil on canvas portrait painting in the Renaissance style that sold for $48,000 after 88 bids. The full size painting came with a carved wood crest and measured 93 by 53 inches. It had provenance to the collection of Joseph and Betty Ann Zyla, Clinton, N.Y.

For more information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.