Tiffany Leaded Glass Table Lamp Base Fetches $40,150 At W.A. Smith Auction

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – A leaded glass table lamp base with favrile and other glass set in a geometric mosaic pattern, studded with eight raw turquoise stones, with a bronze foot and top led William A. Smith’s June 6 auction. Fetching $50,150, including premium, the lamp base was stamped on bottom “Tiffany Studios New York” and measured 9 inches high overall with a 7-inch diameter. For information, 603-675-2549 or www.wsmithauction.com.