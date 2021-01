PITTSFIELD, MASS. – Tying for top lot status at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery January 23 in its fine and decorative arts auction, not surprisingly, were two Tiffany Studios lamps that each fetched $87,725, including the buyer’s premium.

First up in the auction’s sweet spot of the 100th lot to cross the block was a circa 1905-10 Dragonfly table lamp having a Pepper base and measuring 18 inches tall. It was followed up less than 20 lots later by a Peony floor lamp, circa 1910, standing 64 inches tall.

Both lamps attracted much presale interest and competitive bidding and were just two highlights in a sale that offered a wealth of fine European and American antiques.

A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.