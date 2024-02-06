Tiffany Lamps Lead The Way At Fontaine’s Auction Gallery

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — When it comes to the field of decorative arts, there are few names like Tiffany Studios that have a greater legacy. Collectors today are still drawn to the company’s iconic leaded glass lamps and “American style” luxury wares it produced around the turn of the Twentieth Century. At Fontaine’s January 27-28 auction, more than 80 lots of Tiffany — from lamps and windows to silver — crossed the block. The auction, which totaled just over $2.5 million, also featured a choice grouping of paintings, sculpture, American furniture, jewelry and watches and more.

“Tiffany sold well all day long in the first session with many lots comfortably hitting their estimates and going above,” said auctioneer and owner John Fontaine, noting that items by Tiffany Studios totaled more than $1 million for the auction, including a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios Peony table lamp, which attained $131,250 from a private collector on the West Coast, and an Arrowroot table lamp ($50/75,000), circa 1902, selling for $75,000.

Floral-themed Tiffany lamps and shades proved of high interest to buyers with a rare Tulip table lamp, circa 1905, going out at $87,500; a Daffodil table lamp earning $56,250, a Daffodil chandelier at $46,875 and an Apple Blossom table lamp, $27,500. Tiffany made many desirable patterns to suit all tastes and this auction featured a nice sampling, including a Moorish five-light chandelier with pastel Favrile shades at $30,000 and a Turtleback desk lamp that performed above estimate at $21,250. Also selling above its estimate was a set of two Gothic Revival leaded glass windows by Tiffany Studios, that came off St Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, $22,500.

A fine but compact selection of paintings was led by a Birger Sandzén (American/Swedish, 1871-1954) oil on board titled “Mountain Lake” (Rocky Mountain National Park), earning $68,750. Though they seldom come to auction, Fontaine’s has done well with Sandzén paintings of late and this price exceeded the value of the one that sold in its fall 2023 auction.

A highlight in the jewelry and watches category was a circa 1959 man’s Rolex chronograph wristwatch, reference #6234, which sold within estimate at $22,500.

American furniture from the mid-to-late 1800s resonated with buyers here with a circa 1850 J.&J.W. Meeks “Henry Ford” rosewood six-piece parlor set that took $30,000 and a rare and lavishly carved Aesthetic Movement burl walnut four-piece bedroom set, circa 1880, totaled $27,500.

Rounding out the auction were a number of lots that far exceeded their estimates, including a pair of Sèvres gilt bronze-mounted porcelain urns and covers that doubled its high estimate to bring $12,500, a pair of Patrick Mavros silver “Elephant & Mopane Tree” candelabra at $15,000 and an Aesthetic Movement rosewood pedestal, attributed to Herter Brothers, circa 1880, which also went for $15,000.

