ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Presale interest drove a Tiffany Studios cast patinated bronze bamboo-form floor lamp and domed shade with tulip blossom decoration to the top of Brunk Auctions’ June 11 sale of the estate of T. Kenneth and Karin Ellis, Hot Springs, Va. The lamp’s provenance and fine state of preservation were also factors in its success and it drew competition from private collectors, consultants, and trade buyers bidding on eight phone lines and online. A phone bidder prevailed in the end, buying it for $184,500, well ahead of its $80/120,000 estimate. The sale of 284 lots was more than 94 percent sold, and included works by Henry Merwin Shrady (American, 1871-1922), jewelry and English and Continental furniture.

Watch for a longer recap in an upcoming issue.