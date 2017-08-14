SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — The top lot of Blanchards Auction Service’s annual premier Adirondack sale August 11 was a Tiffany Studios white peony floor lamp when it attained $70,800 but the biggest appeal here was in the Adirondack-styled goods crossing the block in this specialty sale held once every summer.

A trio of George Wilson Adirondack furniture performed well early in the sale, with a mosaic wall shelf leading the way at $24,780, followed by a mosaic desk at $16,520 and a mosaic table at $9,440.

A complete review of the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.