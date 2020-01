PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Art Nouveau lighting, led by a Tiffany Studios Peony Border floor lamp, which finished at $151,250, led a strong sale at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery January 18. Both the base and shade were signed, it was an elaborate base and there were imperfections to the shade. The sale included several other Tiffany lamps and several Pairpoint lamps, as well as those by other makers. The sale got off to a good start, as lot one, a Pairpoint Puffy “Owl” table lamp, with a rare white and grey shade, of which few are known, sold well over the estimate, realizing $78,650. Over a dozen items sold for more than $10,000 each, including a hand-illuminated Armenian bible which may date to the Sixteenth or Seventeenth Century.

The sale included art glass by a number of makers, “Golden Age” bronzes and lighting, paintings, clocks and much more. A full report will follow.