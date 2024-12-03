Tiffany Flatware, Civil War Items & Jewelry Shine In Paul McInnis Sale

Review by W.A. Demers

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Paul McInnis’s Fall Estate Auction, on November 13, offered Tiffany flatware, Civil War uniforms, choice jewelry, a Paul Revere spoon and much more. At the top of the sale was a Tiffany and Company sterling silver flatware service designed for Alvan T. Fuller, former governor of Massachusetts, who had a special pattern created in 1908 with his initials entwined in the design. The bespoke service was popular with bidders, who took the set to $15,375. Comprising 350 pieces in total, the Fuller flatware set service included 19 place settings, weighed 436 troy ounces and was claimed by a trade buyer. According to the National Governors Association, Fuller also served as a member of the US House of Representatives from 1917 to 1921 and was the lieutenant governor of Massachusetts from 1921 to 1925. After securing the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Fuller won election to the governorship in 1924. He was reelected to a second term in 1925.

While Paul McInnis declined to provide a sale total, he noted that the auction was 100 percent sold. “The interest was very strong and everything seemed to do quite well,” he observed. “A lot of the jewelry performed well, as well as the Civil War items.

Weighing approximately 384 troy ounces, a Tiffany sterling silver flatware set in the Hampton pattern took $13,800. It had 304 total pieces with 13-piece place settings.

The same amount was posted for a jewelry highlight that came in the form of a ladies platinum diamond solitaire ring. The sparkler weighed about 3.03 carats and was deemed I-J in color and VS1-VS2 in clarity on the GIA grading scale.

Civil War uniforms on offer lent an element of poignancy. Captain Charles Storrow’s uniform with blue pants, a long jacket and two kepis brought $9,000. The uniform was from the estate of Seth Morton Vose III and was likely the uniform pictured in a photo of Storrow of Company F, 44th Massachusetts Regiment that was not included in the lot. Fetching $8,700 was Storrow’s navy blue cape and overcoat with slouch hat from the same estate. There was a sewn-in handwritten label with Storrow’s name.

Also from the Civil War era was an 1853 Enfield rifle by Potts and Hunt in London. The .577-caliber rifle sported a 39-inch-long barrel, crown marks, a brass trigger guard and butt plate, with fixed sights. From the Vose estate, it likely belonged to Storrow and realized $3,000.

A disappointment turned satisfaction was a Civil War Ames Model 1851 general officers’ sword that was passed during the auction but sold afterwards for $8,000. Inscribed “Major General Alexander Hamilton, 1861-1864,” it had an overall length of 39 inches with a 32-inch-long blade. It had a gilt brass hilt with urn pommel, wire wrapped grip, dual guards and etched blade marked Ames. Its gilded brass scabbard was etched with eagle and floral design and inscribed “Major General Alexander Hamilton, 1861-1864.” Hamilton (1815-1907) was the grandson of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, he joined the 11th Regiment of the New York Artillery and served as aide-de-camp to Major General Charles Sanford during the Civil War, later being promoted to major general in the 7th New York State and reporting directly to Abraham Lincoln.

A circa 1770-90 American silver tablespoon by Paul Revere, Jr, in Boston, crossed the block at $8,700. It was monogrammed “D” (Denny) and bore the Revere hallmark.

A large lot of stereo view cards in five wooden cases featured scenes from America, Europe and the West Indies. Some were in full color and the trove numbered about 500 to 1,000 views, along with two viewers, making $7,200.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, 603-964-1301 or www.paulmcinnis.com.