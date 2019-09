PITTSFIELD, MASS. — A determined bidder hung on until the end during a bidding war, hooking a rare Tiffany Studios fish lamp that brought $193,600, including buyer’s premium at Fontaine’s Auction Gallery on Saturday, September 14.

The lamp’s striking 16-inch diameter leaded glass shade featured five fish swimming amid seaweed and pale blue-green water on gold mottled glass. The shade rested on five arms atop a bronze pumpkin base. Estimated at $80,000 to $100,000, the lamp drew nearly 30 bids before it sold.

A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.