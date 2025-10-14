Tiffany & Fine Art Excell To $5.7 Million At Fontaine’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — More than 150 items by Tiffany Studios, including around 80 lamps, and a vast selection of fine art, among other lots, were presented in Fontaine’s Auction’s September 27-28 Fine & Decorative Arts sale. Auctioneer and owner, John Fontaine shared, “It was a two-day, 1,000-lot sale, and all categories were really, really strong. Even furniture did very well, above over expectations, and lighting was great.” In total, the auction realized $5.7 million.

After generating weeks of interest before the auction, the sale’s top lot was, as expected, “The Broncho Buster” by Frederic Remington. “Remington’s ‘Broncho Buster’ bronze of a cowboy is famous and notable as it was not only his first sculpture but also the first time a cowboy and the horse had been cast in bronze,” said Fontaine. “The motif is synonymous with the American West.” This rare edition of Remington’s first sculpture was part of the first group of castings made in 1899 by the Henry-Bonnard Bronze Company in Founders, N.Y. Numbered “58” from a series of 64, the cowboy atop a bucking horse was copyrighted in October of 1895. “We were exceptionally pleased to have sourced this rare example of a beloved work coming from a Berkshire County home and with the response of the bidders to this bronze,” said Fontaine. “More than that though, we were gratified to see the across-the-board results of the auction that show the strengths of the present market.”

The next nine highest prices following “The Broncho Buster” were all achieved by Tiffany Studios pieces, mostly lamps. The selection was topped, at $287,500, by an early, circa 1898, Poppy table lamp, which had a decorative rim collar depicting poppy buds, not typically found on other examples of the pattern. Fifteen phone and online bidders were actively competing for this notable edition. A Bamboo floor lamp, standing 66½ inches high compared to the Poppy’s 22½-inch height, was bid past its $200,000 high estimate to achieve $225,000. The vibrant circa 1910 shade was paired with a matching Bamboo base and finial.

Other notable Tiffany lamps include a circa 1910 Drophead Dragonfly floor lamp standing 67¾ inches tall, that made $200,000, as did a circa 1903 Peony table lamp with a 22-inch diameter shade. A 24-inch-tall Dragonfly table lamp, circa 1910, and an Apple Blossom floor lamp, circa 1910, 66½ inches tall, each took $125,000.

While lamps made up the majority of top Tiffany lots, the sale’s third-highest price was awarded to a Tiffany Studios leaded glass window. This “Morning” window was designed by Elihu Vedder circa 1882-83 and manufactured by Tiffany Studios circa 1888. According to the auction catalog, “Morning” “is the only one of Vedder’s known window designs that shows a seated figure, and indeed the border, made up of stylized fish fins and tails, qualifies as a magnificent ornamental edging.” Furthermore, the catalog indicated that the window was made from Vedder’s 1883 sketch for the Croydon mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., built by Timothy C. Eastman. The original sketch is in the Speed Art Museum (Louisville, Ky.). The circa 1888 window features leaded glass, hand-faceted glass jewels, drapery glass, mottled glass and glass roundels and was bid to $262,500.

Outperforming its $40/60,000 estimate was a lavishly decorated Gothic Revival 14K gold chalice and paten that sold for $75,000. Embellished with ornate and floral engraving, the Twentieth Century chalice also had a precious stone embellished cross and was inscribed “Calicem Salutaris Accipiam.” The paten depicted a scene of Jesus and the Apostles.

Leading two-dimensional artworks were two oil on canvas scenes of Gloucester Harbor by Philadelphia Ten member Susette Keast. The pair of works had provenance to Plymouth Meeting Gallery and were acquired by the consignor who had an important American collection. Sold separately, the works attracted significant attention and solve above their $30,000 high estimates for $50,000 and $43,750.

As Fontaine noted, while this was billed as a fine and decorative arts auction, furniture also performed well. A circa 1875 Renaissance Revival center table attributed to Herter Brothers came from a private Boston collection and sold for $50,000, more than doubling its high estimate. The rosewood table was inlaid with mother-of-pearl and fruitwood and had ebonized and parcel gilt details. Another impressive Nineteenth Century piece was a Rattail Maiden hall bench by R.J. Horner & Company, circa 1890. This large oak hall bench also came from a Boston collection and achieved $31,250.

Fontaine’s next auction is American & European Timepieces, to be sold on October 25.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-448-8922.