Tiffany Dogwood Lamp Fetches $162,000 For Cottone

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions’ two-day sale, May 30-31, featured nearly 600 lots of fine art, antiques and clocks, including 35 lots made by Tiffany Studios or Tiffany & Co. More than doubling its high estimate and selling for $162,000, including buyer’s premium to head the sale, was a circa 1905 Tiffany Studios leaded glass and bronze Dogwood table lamp on an adjustable library standard cat’s paw base, marked to both the base and shade. A related example was published in Alastair Duncan’s Tiffany Lamps and Metalware (Woodbridge, Suffolk, 2007). More highlights from the sale, which was nearly 97 percent sold by lot, will be discussed in an upcoming issue.