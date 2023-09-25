Tiffany ‘Curtain Border’ Lamp Lights Up Fontaine’s Auction

Published: September 25, 2023
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Of the more than 200 lamps crossing the block at Fontaine’s fall auction September 23-24, more than 40 were fine examples by Tiffany Studios. Leading the pack was a Tiffany Studios “Curtain Border” floor lamp (shown), circa 1910, that attained $81,250. It was one of the top three lots in the auction that grossed just over $2.5 million. Also performing well were a lavishly carved English oak tall case clock from the Nineteenth Century that took $93,750 and a Birger Sandzen painting at $62,500. All prices reported include the buyer’s premium, a complete report on the auction will follow in an upcoming issue.
Commeraws Stoneware Crock Salts Away $51,000 At Carlsen Anniversary Auction
September 25, 2023
Botello’s Bronze Mother & Daughter Sculpture Embraces Top Price In Santa Fe
September 25, 2023
New England Auctions’ Sander & Noble Collections
September 25, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036