Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Flatware Service Is Elected Top Lot At Paul McInnis Auction

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Paul McInnis’s fall estate sale, on November 13, offered Tiffany flatware, Civil War uniforms, choice jewelry, a Paul Revere spoon and much more. At the top of the sale was a Tiffany and Company sterling silver flatware service designed for Alvan T. Fuller, former governor of Massachusetts, who had a special pattern created in 1908 with his initials entwined in the design. The bespoke service was popular with bidders, who took the set to $15,375, including buyer’s premium. Comprising 350 pieces in total, the Fuller flatware included service for 19 place settings, weighed 436 troy ounces and was claimed by a trade buyer. According to the National Governors Association, Fuller also served as a member of the US House of Representatives from 1917 to 1921 and was the lieutenant governor of Massachusetts from 1921 to 1925. After securing the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Fuller won election to the governorship in 1924. He was reelected to a second term in 1925. There are more items to discuss from this sale in a later writeup.