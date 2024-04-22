Tiffany Chandelier Highlights Heritage Pursuit Of Beauty Auction

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ April 18 Pursuit of Beauty sale comprised 454 lots of Art Nouveau, Art Deco and art glass. As expected, the highest-achieving lot in the sale was a rare Tiffany Studios Trumpet Creeper chandelier. The leaded glass and patinated bronze shade measured 10 by 25 inches and came from a Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., collection. The firm’s presale press release described the circa 1910 chandelier’s design as “graphically stunning in undulating earth tones ringed with sky-blue.” A similar example of this shade can be found in the 2019 book Tiffany Lamps and Metalware: An Illustrated Reference to Over 2000 Models by Alastair Duncan. The vibrant Trumpet Creeper chandelier was bid to $137,500 with the buyer’s premium, just shy of its $150,000 estimate. A more comprehensive review of the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.