Tiffany Chandelier Achieves Apex Of A.B. Levy’s Sale

-
-
Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Temptations
Feb 26-28, 2021
-
Published: February 22, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – A Tiffany Studios “curtain border” leaded glass and bronze chandelier, circa 1910, set the high bar in the February 18 Eclectic Elegance: Jewelry, Art and Antiques sale with A.B. Levy’s Palm Beach. The chandelier, which was stamped Tiffany Studios and measured 24 inches in diameter, had been consigned from a local collector but had at one time crossed the block at Christies New York, when it sold for $57,600. A.B. Levy’s was able to improve on that price, selling it to a local collector who won the piece on an absentee bid for $72,000.
Look for a more extensive review in a future issue.
Clars Bidders Pursue Portrait Of A Royal Mistress
February 23, 2021
Less Is More For Eldred’s Winter Market Auction
February 23, 2021
Blanchard’s Sells Contents Of Historic ‘Camp Manor’
February 23, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036