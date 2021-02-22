Tiffany Chandelier Achieves Apex Of A.B. Levy’s Sale

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – A Tiffany Studios “curtain border” leaded glass and bronze chandelier, circa 1910, set the high bar in the February 18 Eclectic Elegance: Jewelry, Art and Antiques sale with A.B. Levy’s Palm Beach. The chandelier, which was stamped Tiffany Studios and measured 24 inches in diameter, had been consigned from a local collector but had at one time crossed the block at Christies New York, when it sold for $57,600. A.B. Levy’s was able to improve on that price, selling it to a local collector who won the piece on an absentee bid for $72,000.

Look for a more extensive review in a future issue.