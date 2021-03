MONROVIA, CALIF. – A Tiffany Studios Arrowroot table lamp sold for $42,250 on March 2, the top lot at John Moran Auctioneers’ single-owner sale from the Alan Schneider collection. More than 91 lots of Tiffany Studios objects and lighting graced the 288-lot sale, which included glass, furnishings, candlesticks and reverse-painted lamps from Handel and Pairpoint. The lamp featured a polychromed leaded glass Arrowroot shade on a three-light gilt-bronze “Fifteenth Century” base with straight column and incised square patterning.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.