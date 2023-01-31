Tiffany Arrowroot And Cattail Lamp First To Bloom At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A Tiffany Studios leaded glass Arrowroot shade with rare patinated bronze Cattail base, circa 1905, nearly doubled its high estimate when it sold for $212,500 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Pursuit of Beauty: Art Nouveau, Art Deco & Art Glass Signature Auction on January 26. This magnificent lamp, which stands 23½ inches tall, is marked, “New York” on the shade and “Tiffany Studios, 9899” on the base. The Cattail base, streamlined and muscular with substantial proportions and fine, naturalistic detail, is rare and highly desirable; it was introduced around 1904 and discontinued by 1910. The firm retailed this base with the conical Arrowroot shade, which features a stylized pattern of white Arrowroot blossoms behind spade-form leaves. This lamp, drawn from a private estate in Montana, was likely originally sold in this configuration. More on this and other winning lots in an upcoming issue.