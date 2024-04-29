Tiffany Acorn Lamp Drops A High Price For Nye

Published: April 29, 2024
BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company’s April 24-26 auction, titled The Designer’s Eye: A Graciously Appointed Interior, featured 1,005 lots of fine and decorative arts, carpets, Asian works of art, jewelry and collectibles. One of the top lots in the sale — and one of two Tiffany lamps on offer — was a Tiffany Studios Acorn stained glass and bronze table lamp that was sold for $11,875. According to Andrew Holter, “The competition for both of the Tiffany lamps was a combination of both the trade and private collectors with some as far away as Hawaii; each lamp had a number of phone and online bidders. Ultimately, the acorn lamp was won by an online East Coast private bidder who is relatively new to Nye & Company.” Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a more extensive sale review in an upcoming issue.
Rolex Watch Earns Top Spot For Amelia Jeffers
April 29, 2024
Crowell Duck Flies To $480,000 For Guyette & Deeter
April 29, 2024
Booth Assassination Broadside Doubles Estimate At Heritage
April 29, 2024
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036