Tiffany Acorn Lamp Drops A High Price For Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — Nye & Company’s April 24-26 auction, titled The Designer’s Eye: A Graciously Appointed Interior, featured 1,005 lots of fine and decorative arts, carpets, Asian works of art, jewelry and collectibles. One of the top lots in the sale — and one of two Tiffany lamps on offer — was a Tiffany Studios Acorn stained glass and bronze table lamp that was sold for $11,875. According to Andrew Holter, “The competition for both of the Tiffany lamps was a combination of both the trade and private collectors with some as far away as Hawaii; each lamp had a number of phone and online bidders. Ultimately, the acorn lamp was won by an online East Coast private bidder who is relatively new to Nye & Company.” Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a more extensive sale review in an upcoming issue.