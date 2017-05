LONDON — Bonhams’ sale of the Jongen-Schleiper collection of thangkas May 11 saw a rare ‘White Glove’ event with every one of the 49 lots finding a buyer. In total, the sale made $2.8 million, multiplying its total low estimate by about four times.

The highlight of the collection also achieved the top price. A rare complete set of thangkas of the Panchen Lamas of Tashilhunpo, circa 1835, went well over estimate to bring $709,885. The set included three paintings depicting the First, Fourth and Third Panchen Lamas, was presented with the Fourth Panchen Lama in the honored central position as they were commissioned during his time.

Other highlights included a rare silk thangka of Ratnagni Buddha, Eighteenth Century, having fine silk and calligraphy on the reverse that fetched $400,712 and two rare thangkas of Lamas and the Life of Buddha, Eighteenth Century, which tripled its high estimate to achieve $238,350.

Asaph Hyman, Bonhams’ International Head, Chinese Art, said: “This sale has set a new international standard for later Tibetan thangka paintings. It has been a privilege to offer and research this impressive and diverse collection, which has been much admired by collectors and scholars alike.”

