NEWTON UPPER FALLS, MASS. — Tremont Auction’s Fall Asian works of art auction on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15, was replete with a single owner institutional collection as well as Chinese and Japanese works of art. In what can only be described as a sleeper, a Buddhist Thangka with a scene of Yama with lineage figures, came to the block with a $250/350 estimate, but when the bidding ended, the 22 by 18 inch early Twentieth Century work with mineral pigments on heavy cloth from Tibet sold at $60,000, including the buyer’s premium. A full review will be available soon and for more information, www.tremontauctions.com or 617-795-1678.