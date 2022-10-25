Tibetan Silk & Gold Thread Textile Takes Highest Bid At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WINDSOR, CONN. — A Tibetan silk and gold thread textile, blue ground with seated Buddha figures and presented in a gold frame, took top honors at Nadeau Auction Gallery’s annual major fall Americana and Chinese auction on October 22.

It was estimated just $400/800 but took those expectations to more than tenfold, finishing at $102,000 including buyer’s premium. Measuring 28¼ by 94 inches, it was from a collection in Irvington, N.Y., and is going to Hong Kong. The sale was marked by other high-flying Asian lots as well as American furniture and paintings. Look for a more extensive review of these items and more in a future issue.