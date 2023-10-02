Tibetan ‘Red Tara’ Thanka Attracts Top Price In Material Culture Auction

PHILADELPHIA — Across Time And Culture | Ethnographic, Ancient, Asian & Textile Arts was the title of a live showroom auction at Material Culture on September 28. Leading a selection of more than 660 lots was an antique Tibetan thangka of Kurukulla (Red Tara), which handily surpassed an estimation of $500-$1,000 to finish at $11,700, including buyer’s premium. From a Main Line Philadelphia collection, the textile was notable for having a paint-on-cloth image of Red Tara on the 25-by-16-inch textile. Kurukulla or Red Tara, is often characterized as the “love goddess,” but only if one’s intentions are selfless. If so, she can help attract those things into one’s life that are needed right now based on one’s karma and the principles of Bodhichitta. More highlights of this sale will be revealed in later review.