TOWSON, Md. – On September 17, Alex Cooper Auctioneers presented an Asian specialty auction featuring Seventeenth, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century Chinese Export porcelain and decorative items and a Fifteenth Century Tibetan bronze Buddha from the collection of Robert and Nancy Hall, Baltimore, Md. The richly gilded figure seated on double lotus, with hand in bhumisparsha and pearl in urna, sold for $656,000, including buyer’s premium. It had a copper plate underneath with etched floral rosette and measured 14¼ inches high by 10 inches wide and 8 inches deep.

The Halls purchased it at Christie’s on September 20, 2000. Proceeds benefit the Robert and Nancy Hall Brain Research Fund at Johns Hopkins Hospital. For information, 800-272-3145 or www.alexcooper.com.