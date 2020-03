TOWSON, MD. – The pinnacle of Alex Cooper Auctioneer’s March 14 sale was a Tibetan gilt-bronze seated Buddha that achieved the divine price of $1.98 million, well beyond its $20/30,000 estimate. The work had been acquired from Christie’s in 2000, when it sold for $35,250 against an estimate then of $15/20,000. Proceeds from the sale to benefit the Robert and Nancy Hall Brain Research Fund at Johns Hopkins Hospital. For information, www.alexcooper.com or 410-828-4838.