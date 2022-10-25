Three-Way Tie For Top Lot At Schwenke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOODBURY, CONN. — Schwenke Auctioneers’ October 18 sale was eclectic as ever, featuring English furniture, fine art, midcentury decorations and Tiffany sterling silver. Three notable lots, each bringing $12,500, including buyer’s premium, attested to the broad range of material. An online buyer in China was the winner of a Chinese silk embroidered landscape scroll that had been entered with a low $100/200 estimate. Property of a Connecticut estate, the scroll was 70 by 27½ inches. With a similarly low $400/600 estimate, an early portrait miniature of a 49-year old Sir Francis Drake changed hands from a New York City collector to a New England phone bidder. It was dated Anno Domini 1588, painted on copper or tin and presented in a later cove-molded frame. Furniture also found favor as a Greenwich, Conn., estate contributed an elaborately carved mahogany China table attributed to Gillows, mid-Eighteenth Century, with carved icicle-form stretchers and pierced gallery. More highlights from this 400-lot sale will follow.