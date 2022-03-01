Three Scrimshaw Lots Bring $212,500 At Eldred’s Million Dollar Marine Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Winter Marine sale, February 24, was topped by a carved polychromed tooth by the “Bank Note Engraver,” whose identity has eluded confirmation. It’s possible that a handwritten note found in the hollow of this tooth will provide the actual identity of this skilled carver. With a detailed whaling scene on one side, and a fully rigged whale ship flying an American flag on the other, the finely carved tooth sold for $75,000. Bringing the same price was a pair of polychrome teeth by an unknown carver, one depicting George Washington as a militia colonel, and the other a fashionably dressed young Martha before their marriage. Finishing at $62,500 was a tooth attributed to the Ceres carver, depicting a patriotic scene of “Hope” with an eagle, an American flag and more. Navigating instruments brought strong bidding as did the wide selection of marine paintings, harpoons, carved whales by Clark Vorhees Jr, and prisoner-of-war artifacts.

A full report will follow.