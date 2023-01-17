Three Nineteenth Century Chinese Bowls Bring Highest Price In Eldred’s Asian Art Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Asian Art: Property of a Private Collector was the offering at Eldred’s on January 12, where three Nineteenth Century Chinese blue and white porcelain bowls sold for $13,750, including buyer’s premium. Each of the 6½-inch shallow bowls was decorated with similar five-clawed dragons. The bowls were the top-selling lot in a strong sale that finished over high estimate; other top sellers included three Japanese woodblock prints, one by Torii Kotondo and two by Kawase Hasuie, that each brought $8,750, and a Chinese Song dynasty Qingbai porcelain teapot, which sold for $5,000. Only online, phone and absentee bidding were available for this auction, and the bowls sold via an absentee bid to an overseas client. A future issue will have more highlights from this sale.