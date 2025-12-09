Three Days At Schultz Brings $1.1 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Schultz Auctioneers’ November 2025 Auction spanned the weekend of November 28-30. “The auction did extremely well, and I am happy with the results!” shared auctioneer Kelly Schultz. With more than 1,700 lots crossing the block, the sale totaled $1,120,078 and had a sell-through rate of nearly 96 percent.

The firm also shared that there were approximately 7,250 registered bidders across the three days, with most buyers coming from the US. Additional bidders were located in Canada, China, France, Italy, Japan, Australia, the UK, Belgium and other countries.

Day one focused on antiques, arts, jewelry and more. “The Vision of St Rose of Viterbo of The Mother and Child Jesus,” an oil on canvas attributed to Carlo Maratta, solidified top-lot status, leading 584 lots. Reported “to be a model for a large canvas by Maratta,” according to catalog notes, the 19-by-31-inch work once hung in the gallery of the family of Prince Orsini of Rome and was purchased in 1892 when the gallery was sold. Surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate by more than eight times, the painting made $40,260.

The Maratta was followed close behind by a portrait of Abraham Lincoln attributed to William F. Cogswell, a “self-taught artist who worked at a paint factory in Buffalo, N.Y.,” according to catalog notes. The notes continued, “In 1864 Cogswell was invited to the White House to sketch President Lincoln. Upon return to Chicago, Cogswell began a full-length portrait of Lincoln.” This example previously hung in the Lincoln College Museum and The Lincoln Heritage Museum for approximately two decades. Consigned from a longtime collector of fine antiques, the portrait earned $26,230.

A majority of the highest earning lots on the first day belonged to the jewelry category, including an 18K gold and diamond ladies Rolex Pearlmaster datejust wristwatch, which ticked past its $5/10,000 estimate at $19,520. Additional well-performing lots of jewelry included a 14K gold tennis bracelet with 15 carats of diamonds ($12,810) and a pair of 4.8-carat diamond stud earrings marked “14K” ($11,895).

Coins, pottery and militariana made up the bulk of day two’s 632 lots, led at $11,285 by a collection of Civil War memorabilia. Most prominently featured was an album of 56 cartes de visite (CDVs) of the Eighth New York Heavy Artillery, along with an 1884 dinner menu from the Niagara House, where the 22nd reunion of the Porters Regiment took place; a framed photo of the unveiling of the Cold Harbor monument on June 3, 1910; a CDV of Harry Danforth and George Stone dated 1862; and two copies of Wilbur Russell Dunn’s Full Measure of Devotion.

Numismatists had plenty of opportunities to acquire new coins for their collections, including several lots that ended with top prices on the second day. A lot of approximately 148 troy ounces of US silver war nickels cashed out for the highest price, far surpassing its $200/400 estimate to make $5,185. Sold separately but earning the same price — $4,270 — were two different US gold coins, one a $20 1908 Double Eagle coin, the other a $20 1924 Saint Gaudens coin.

Firearms were led by a Walther K43 semi-automatic rifle, which shot to $3,965, while a signed oil on canvas landscape by John J. Inglis (1867-1946) topped fine art at $3,355. An oil on canvas winter scene signed by Jules Rene Herve (1887-1981) followed close behind at $2,667.

Five hundred sixty-two lots of jewelry, toys, breweriana and other artwork and collectibles were the focus of day three. A Zippo lighter given by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to Bernard (Barney) Drake, a close high school friend, was the highest price of the day, flaming its $100/300 estimate to achieve $6,667. The lighter was accompanied by several pieces of correspondence, photos and articles.

The second highest price of the day was awarded to a Reed & Barton sterling silver flatware service in the Francis I pattern, which set the table for $6,100. Following behind at $4,762 was a lot of three boxes of stamps, including those from China P.R. and the Imperial Post.

Breweriana comprised several top-10 lots on the third day, including a pre-Prohibition Broadway Brewing Company beer tray. The approximately 12-inch-wide tray from the Buffalo, N.Y.-based company poured out for $3,492. Also achieving stand-out prices were a Bartholomay Brewery Company (Rochester, N.Y.) tray ($3,355) and an International Brewing Company (Buffalo, N.Y.) tray ($2,684), both also pre-Prohibition. The latter depicted a lakeside scene with the slogan “The standard of perfection” on its lip.

Schultz’s next auction will take place in February or March, with an official announcement forthcoming.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 716-759-8483 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.