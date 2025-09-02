Three-Day Native Market Was Success For SFAA - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

SANTA FE, N.M. — “Santa Fe Art Auction’s Native Market sale was a tremendous success this year, with strong bidding activity on the 720 lots offered,” reported research associate Olivia Sherman. “The sale comprised three sessions, each focusing on specific collecting interests. Session one featured works on paper from important contemporary Native American and Indian School artists, as well as pottery; session two’s offerings included pottery, contemporary Native American paintings, sculpture, katsinam/dolls, baskets and beadwork; session three featured a wide selection of textiles and jewelry.” With 95 percent of lots sold, the sale realized just under $1 million.

“The auction saw keen interest from private collectors as well as institutions and galleries, with over 6,100 bidders registered from 34 countries for the three days of the sale,” explained Sherman. “Buyers of the top lots included institutions and dedicated collectors and dealers of Native American art from all over the country.”

The highest price of the first day — $9,225 — was earned by “Barcelona Dream #6,” a monoprint by Luiseño (Payómkawichum) artist Fritz Scholder. It had provenance to the collection of Bernard Pomerance (1940-2017) and a private collection in New York by descent. Scholder was represented by five additional works, including “Hopi Dancers (First State)” ($4,305), “Matinee Cowboy” ($2,048), “Indian on Galloping Horse” ($1,722), “Self Portrait” ($1,599) and “Indian with Shield” ($799).

Another framed art highlight on the first day was an ink and watercolor on paper work by contemporary artist Dolona Roberts , titled, “Blanket Series,” which achieved $3,690.

Almost 90% of lots on the first day of the sale comprised Works on Paper and Pottery, with a black-on-black wedding vase by San Ildefonso blackware artist Maria Martinez earning the top price, surpassing its $2/4,000 estimate to earn $5,120. Made circa 1923-25, the vase was inscribed “Marie” and made from fired clay; it came from the collection of Larry Martine.

The highest price of the entire sale came on the second day, when a Tlingit carved and painted wolf or sea lion head finished at $43,050, surpassing the high end of its $1,5/2,500 estimate more than 17 times. The circa 1875 piece was also made with abalone, natural resin, leather, cloth and nails and was consigned from a private collection in New Mexico.

Native American crafts and artifacts made up a high percentage of lots on the second day, with 239 lots crossing the block, ranging in price from $200 for a circa 1900 natural fiber and horsehair basket that was possibly Havasupai, to $14,760 for a large blackware storage jar made circa 1890 by the people of Ohkay Owingeh (San Juan). The fired clay jar had a 19-inch circumference and provenance to the collection of Tyrone Campbell.

“Prairie Fire,” an acrylic on canvas by Frank Schively burned away its $2/4,000 estimate to make $19,200, the highest price of 15 lots of fine art offered on day two. The Twentieth Century painting was inscribed “’Prairie Fire…’ / 48 x 40 / A/C” on its reverse and had provenance to a private collection in California. “Voices of Eagles, Words of Iron” and “She Lives on the Mountain,” also acrylic on canvas works by Schively, sold for $7,680 and $676 respectively.

Sherman also highlighted Pablo Antonio Milan’s Untitled (Three Riders) and a basketry plaque with Yei attributed to Sally Black and her family as additional stand-out lots from day two. “The Pablo Antonio Milan went for significantly over its estimate of $2/4,000 and sold for $10,455. It was good to see Milan earning market appreciation. The Sally Black and family basketry plaque also did very well — it was estimated at $2/3,000 and sold for $4,920.”

A Diné (Navajo) women’s manta made with handspun wool and cochineal dyes led the third day. With provenance to the Tyrone Campbell collection, the 36¾-by-29¾-inch blanket surpassed its $1,5/3,000 estimate over nine times, wrapping up for $27,675. All eight manta lots offered sold for more than $1,000, with other notable standouts including a black and red circa 1885 Diné example made with aniline dyes ($7,995) and a circa 1870 example made with cochineal dyes ($4,800).

Mantas and other blankets were not the only textiles in the sale, as 56 lots of rugs also crossed the block. A circa 1985 Diné (Navajo) Klagetoh storm pattern rug led the group at $4,920. Consigned from a private collection in Mississippi, the rug was made from wool and natural and aniline dyes.

A matching needlepoint set with a ring, earrings and cuff bracelet by Zuni artisan Edith Tsabetsaye was the frontrunner for jewelry. The set was made from silver and set with turquoise, and both the earrings and ring were stamped “EZT.” The lot exceeded expectations, surpassing its $2,5/4,500 estimate to reach $6,150.

SFAA’s Contemporary Art, Design and Photography sale will take place September 17-18. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 505-954-5858 or www.santafeartauction.com.