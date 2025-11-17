Thomaston’s Autumn Is Majestic With $1.26 Million Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

THOMASTON, MAINE — Four days and 1,750 lots made up Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Autumn Majestic auction, an event designed for “heralding the arrival of fall and celebrating the majestic, vibrant colors of Maine,” according to the auction catalog. With an 85 percent sell-through rate, the auction realized $1.26 million between November 6-9.

“We are happy to see growing participation from all over the world and a full gallery with in-person bidders for all four days,” shared a representative for the firm, who confirmed that the majority of bidders were online, though there were “quite a few” on the floor.

Day one focused on outdoor sporting, with a collection of firearms, militaria and fish decoys offered, among other items. On theme, a Winchester Model of 1866 Yellow Boy rifle was the top lot of the day, shooting down its $3/4,000 estimate to achieve $5,700. The 44-inch-long gun was designed after Winchester’s Henry model, but had design improvements, such as a side-loading gate. It had a 23½-inch-long octagonal barrel, walnut furniture and bronze and brass alloy.

Civil War and Lincoln-related memorabilia also earned high prices, like a 35-star US Navy ensign’s flag flown on the USS Eutaw steamer, which was raised to $4,688. According to catalog notes, the Eutaw was captained by Lieutenant Commander Leonard Pauling, and this flag was consigned from his family. The 97-by-216-inch flag had wool bunting and was machine stitched, with applied hand-stitched cotton stars; it was inscribed with the ship’s name on its hoist.

A Civil War autograph album belonging to James W. Cox and featuring 228 signatures also turned heads, writing up for $4,688. All autographs were signed circa 1864-65 and were housed together in their original red leather binding. The “rarest” of the signatures, according to catalog notes, was that of Thomas B. “Boston” Corbett, who killed John Wilkes Booth.

Day two was led by a selection of Asian art, with a cloisonne charger from the Japanese Meiji period earning more than seven times its $500/700 estimate at $5,313. The firm shared that it was consigned from a sea captain’s house in Searsport, Maine. The finely enameled copper charger featured a complex fan panel composition decorated with seasonal landscapes, floral scenes and birds.

Following close behind at $5,000 was a 37-inch-tall Burmese-Thai bronze Buddha statue in Bhumisparsha, or earth-touching mudra, consigned from a private collection on the Cape of Massachusetts. The Chiang Saen-style work was made in the Lanna Kingdom in northern Thailand during the Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century. A Chinese carved white jade Chilong bi disc from the Qing dynasty also turned heads, flipping to $4,375.

Thirty-five lots of early antique license plates drew collectors from all over the country, with all lots selling for a total of approximately $16,896. A lot of five enamel-on-metal examples led the collection, driving off at $4,063. Two issued in 1913 and 1914 were from Vermont, while the other three, two issued in 1914 and one in 1915, were from Maine.

Fine art was the highlight of day three, as many of the top prices came from the category. Finishing with the highest price of the day — $15,000 — was an oil on canvas portrait of Andrew Jackson when he was the US Major General of the United States Army. Unsigned but dated to the third quarter of the Nineteenth Century, the work was housed in a dull gold cove frame with painted spandrel and was titled on its original frame tag. Another presidential portrait, this one of George Washington, earned the third-highest price of day three, yielding $6,250.

Although not necessarily presidential, a patriotic-themed oval trade sign made of pine wood also did well and was bid to $4,063. The 29-inch-long piece featured a spread eagle with its shield and “E Pluribus Unum” ribbon in its beak and was advertising “American Hotel.”

Chiming at $14,400 was a Boston tall case clock featuring a “sophisticated alarm clock complication” by Aaron Willard, Jr. The mahogany eight-day time and strike clock measured 8 feet 4 inches tall and was consigned from the estate of Linda Bean, the granddaughter of L.L. Bean. Another notable and unique piece of furniture was an antique mahogany and oak sink and vanity cabinet from a yacht, which swam to $5,625.

Day four of the sale yielded the top lot of all four days, an oil on canvas by Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar titled “Chickens in the Garden.” The painting’s provenance dated back to 1979, when it was purchased from the Harlowe Gallery by Linda Bean; the work was accompanied by a letter from Bean and was marked verso “1st owner Linda Bean Jones.” It flew past its $10/20,000 estimate to make $30,000.

Work by Maine artists performed well, with “Two Dories” by James Fitzgerald floating to $13,200. What was so fascinating about the watercolor on paper was the second work on the painting’s reverse: “Island Women,” a brush and Chinese ink on paper illustration of two women. “We were so honored and excited to work with the Monhegan Museum to assist them in adding the verso image to the catalog raisonné of James Fitzgerald,” shared the Thomaston representative.

Other Maine-based artworks that sold well included “Floral Supreme” by Lynne Drexler ($11,250), “Mid Day Siesta” by Maurice “Jake” Day ($6,875) and “Flag on Thurlow Pitt’s Porch” by Jill Hoy ($5,000).

Two vehicles, sold separately, earned the same as Fitzgerald’s “Two Dories” — $13,200. The first was a 1962 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck with a Sportsliner camper bed cap, and the second was a 1989 Daimler Model DS420 limousine, made in Coventry, England, between 1969-92.

Thomaston Place’s specialty Jewelry Auction: The Unreserved Collection will be conducted on December 5. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 207-354-8141 or www.thomastonauction.com.