THOMASTON, MAINE – After a very active auction weekend, Kaja Veillieux and his staff at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries were all very tired, but happy with the overall sale results. The top lot of the three-day, “splendor-full” summer auction weekend, July 9-11, came on day two among an array of Seventeenth Century Old Master paintings and Nineteenth Century fine art when a gouache on board painting by William Trost Richards (1833-1905) tripled its high estimate to sell for $36,270, including buyer’s premium. “Rocky Coastline,” signed lower right and dated 1878, was presented in a water gilt frame liner with artist name tag, 29½ by 43¼ inches. Watch for a full wrap-up of the three days in an upcoming issue.