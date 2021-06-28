Thomas Hope Designed Vase Inspires Heritage Bidders

DALLAS – The top lot at Heritage Auctions’ June 22 Fine Furniture & Decorative Arts Signature sale was a gilt bronze-mounted patinated copper vase by Alexis Decaix after a design that Thomas Hope made for his Duchess Street mansion in London, circa 1802-03. After competitive bidding that took the lot to $225,000, the piece, which came from the Tulsa, Okla., estate of David D. Denham, sold to dealer H. Blairman & Sons.

Blairman’s Martin Levy said: “Having owned the pair to this vase, acquired in 1983 by the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, we are thrilled to have been the successful bidder at Heritage Auctions. Our plan is to present his beautiful and classic example of Thomas Hope’s design at the Winter Show in January.”

The sale grossed a total of $1,258,011; a sale recap to follow.