Thomas Hill Yosemite Painting Tops Moisan’s Largest Sale

EPPING, N.H. — Devin Moisan’s three-day Spring Antiques Auction, April 19-21, was the largest he has ever conducted, with a total of 1,223 lots on offer; 11 of those realized prices exceeding $10,000. A large painting of the Vernal Falls in Yosemite was signed by Thomas Hill and was dated 1888, and bringing $21,875 with buyer’s premium, it was the highest priced of the sale. Other highlights included two Louis Vuitton wardrobe steamer trunks, a Native American leather and beadwork pipe bag, a well-documented painting by Gilbert Stuart, a collection of Teddy Roosevelt books and other items, White Mountain paintings, gold coins and paper money, American pottery ranging from Weller to Scheier, American and European furniture, American and European ceramics and more. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in an upcoming issue.