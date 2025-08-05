Things Are Looking ‘Fine’ For Roland In July Estates Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY conducted its July 2025 Estates Sale on the 26th of the month, with contemporary art once again taking the lead, along with several fine jewelry pieces from a prominent Long Island, N.Y., collection. Alexander Calder, a frequent high seller at Roland, once again had some of the highest prices of the sale, with three unique Bicentennial tapestries woven after the artist joining a selection of several Frederick Stuart Church paintings from a New York City private collection as the most attractive lots to bidders in the art category.

“Le Sphere et les Spirals (The Sphere and the Spirals,” a limited-edition tapestry designed in 1975 by Alexander Calder and woven in Aubusson, France, sold for the highest price of the day: $29,250. Part of “The Bicentennial Tapestries” collection, which celebrated the bicentennial of the American Revolution, the woven wool piece had a woven signature lower right and a woven number verso: “32,” indicating that it was number 32 of an edition of 150. Two additional tapestries from this series, “Les Palmiers (The Palms)” and “Les Vagues (The Waves),” also made noise, both heading to new owners for $22,100. All three Calder tapestries offered were consigned from a private collection.

Two works by American artist and illustrator Frederick Stuart Church also had a good showing during the sale, led by “A Twilight Cloud,” an 1893 gilt-framed oil on canvas that possibly depicted the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena. Dated and signed “F.S. Church, NY” to its lower right, the painting was consigned from a New York City collection and sold for $9,100. Known for his depictions of animals, it was unsurprising that Church’s “The Dancing Bear” attracted bidder attention, dancing to a $5,525 finish. The 1914 oil on canvas previously sold in Sotheby’s “Arcade American Nineteenth and Twentieth Century Paintings” sale on March 17, 1988, and was housed in a gilt frame.

Sculpture was topped by Steve Zaluski’s (American, b 1952) “Red Hemisphere.” The aluminum figural sculpture was consigned from the estate of Ronald Blatt, the owner of Blatt’s Billiards in New York City, and was bid to $7,150.

Turning away from fine art, bidders also sought after silver and fine jewelry. A 148-piece, monogrammed sterling silver flatware service by Towle in the “Symphony” pattern set the table for $4,875 to lead the silver category.

Diamonds truly were a girl’s best friend, as a flexible diamond bracelet set with 11 heart-shaped, 132 round brilliant-cut and 22 marquise-cut diamonds sold for $13,000. Another notable piece of jewelry was an emerald, diamond and 18K gold cocktail ring, which was fitted for $3,900. Centered by a cabochon emerald designed as a cluster, the ring was also set with 32 round, brilliant-cut diamonds that weighed approximately four carats.

Sold separately but leaving for the same price of $3,900 were a lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamond 18K gold pendant brooch and its matching cluster earrings, which were set with 72 round, brilliant-cut diamonds each. Both the brooch and earrings bore an “18K” plaque.

Modern furniture performed well, with a pair of Ralph Lauren Conservatory Garden open armchairs sitting comfortably for $7,150. Made in the Twenty-First Century, the pair had leather backrests, with wool seats, carved arms and four carved cabriole legs each. One of the two chairs also retained an original Ralph Lauren Home label to its base.

A pair of Art Deco mahogany side tables made in the second quarter of the Twentieth Century also attracted bidder attention. The tables had scalloped flame tops that rested atop a single drawer each and stood on bentwood legs. They sold for $1,690.

Prices quoted include buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.