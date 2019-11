BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Wayne Thiebaud’s (b 1920) “Blueberry Custard,” 1961, sold for $3,225,000 in Heritage Auctions’ Modern and Contemporary Art Auction on November 20 to break the house record for the most expensive piece of contemporary art ever sold through Heritage Auctions. The 18-by-24-inch oil on canvas painting was one of 16 lots sold that came from the private collection of the late Russ Solomon, founder of Tower Records, and boosted the total for the auction to $5,106,231. “Blueberry Custard” sparked bids from multiple collectors and exceeded its high estimate by 29 percent. The price includes the buyer’s premium. A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.