WINDSOR, CONN. — The New Year got off to a sweet start at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery on New Year’s Day when Wayne Thiebaud’s iconic “Lollipop Tree” easily cleared it’s presale estimate ($400/800,000) to bring $1,080,000, including premium. In doing so, it became the most expensive lot ever sold at Nadeau’s and bumped the firm into a small group of regional auction houses to claim the distinction of having sold a million-dollar lot. The eagerly-anticipated top lot didn’t disappoint the capacity crowd, who broke into applause when company president, Ed Nadeau, brought down the hammer after a few minutes of heated bidding, with the winning bid going to an international buyer bidding by telephone.

An extensive sale recap is included in the 1/19 issue.