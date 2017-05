DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – Two Newfoundland garden dogs were in the hunt at Pook & Pook on April 29. Dating to circa 1857-78 and standing 3 feet tall, the cast iron figures realized $56,120, including buyer’s premium. The cover lot to Pook’s April 29 cataloged international and Americana auction, they are the only extant pair known cast by Wood and Perot of Philadelphia. The Downingtown auctioneer also saw a good result for an ink, watercolor and scherenschnitte fraktur by Jacob Botz, active in Lancaster, Penn., between 1775 and 1790. In fresh, original color, the work on paper crossed the block at $67,100. In all, Pook took in just under a million dollars. Watch for a complete report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.