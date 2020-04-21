@thebrimfieldshow Launches Digital Antiques Show, Brings Brimfield To Instagram

ONLINE – A digital antiques show on Instagram, @thebrimfieldshow, will take place the same week as Brimfield was scheduled to run, May 11-17.

The new initiative will have five shows lined up: Monday, May 11, 9 am, The Vintage Clothing & Textile Show; Tuesday, May 12, 9 am, The Pickers Show; Wednesday, May 13, noon, The E-Tent Show: Art, Design, Eclectic; Thursday, May 14, 9 am, The Americana Show; Friday, May 15, 9 am, The Modern/Timeless Show.

Besides on Instagram, buyers can also attend the show on their Facebook page or website www.thebrimfieldshow.com, though it may be harder to participate, and the vast majority of items for sale will only be accessible on Instagram.

To follow the show, visit the Instagram account @thebrimfieldshow for links to participating dealer accounts and the show hashtag. Links and categories are also featured on www.thebrimfieldshow.com. When a show opens, each dealer will begin posting pictures of their virtual booth. You can also search the hashtag #thebrimfieldshow during May 11-17 to virtually trek the fields!

Buyers can purchase items by contacting the dealer directly by commenting on the Instagram post, sending a direct message (DM), or by phone. Each dealer will have their preferred method of contact on their profiles and will give instructions on how to pay. They will handle the entirety of the transaction, including shipping.

To participate as a dealer, visit www.thebrimfieldshow.com/for-dealers to sign up. There are three sign-up options for dealers: a listed dealer at $45, a featured dealer at $75 or a select dealer at $145. Signing up for a fee helps offset our advertising costs and gets you and your business advertised on the website, social media and other promotions. But anyone who uses Instagram can sell on the virtual field for free! Dealers may post photos from their account with the hashtag #thebrimfieldshow.

Less than a week after the show’s genesis, it has a roster of over 50 dealers signed up at every level and covering every category. In just days they’ve gained more than 2,000 followers on the @thebrimfieldshow Instagram account.

With questions, visit www.thebrimfieldshow.com for all of the details. If you can’t find your answer, feel free to email at hello@thebrimfieldshow.com.