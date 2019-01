The Year…For The Record Books

NEWTOWN, CONN. – The end of the year is always an appropriate time to take stock and reflect on the headlines that have come and gone through the past 12 months. As 2018 winds down, Antiques and The Arts Weekly took a look back at the sales that set new world record prices for broad collecting categories…and we reached out to the specialists who oversaw the sale of these lots for their thoughts on what factors contributed to the prices and the coveted title of “Most Expensive…”

Most Expensive Prewar American Work Of Art

What:

“Chop Suey” by Edward Hopper (1882-1967), 1929, oil on canvas, signed lower right, 32 by 38 inches.

Where:

sold Christie’s New York

When:

November 13

How much:

sold for $91.8 million (estimate $70/100 million)

Why:

Will Haydock, head of American art, comments, “The success behind Edward Hopper’s ‘Chop Suey,’ which set a record for the category of American Art at $91,875,000, is attributed to it being an important masterpiece that epitomizes the artist’s iconic style and also captures the psychologically complex meditations within his works, in this particular case, the zeitgeist in the transitional modern era of New York in 1929. Featured in groundbreaking retrospectives at the Grand Palais in Paris 2012-13, ‘Chop Suey’ was the most important work by Hopper left in private hands.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/paintings/edward-hopper-chop-suey-6168966-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6168966&sid=6f979420-13bc-4ae7-8c65-9140756a3531.

Most Expensive Work By A Living Male Artist

What: “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” by David Hockney (b 1937), 1972, acrylic on canvas, 84 by 120 inches.

Where: sold Christie’s New York

When: November 15

How much: sold for $90.3 million (estimate on request)

Why: “Hockney is one of our greatest artists of the Twentieth Century, full stop. His work has been widely acknowledged by scholars, museums, and within the art market, and now we are finally seeing his body of work properly canonized on a broader scale. “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” represents the apex of his most recognized themes – the glittering abstraction of the pool and the emotional complexity of the double portrait. When people think of Hockney’s work, these concepts instantly come to mind independent of one another, but when they come together in one painting like this, they form a kind of holy grail. The extraordinary sale result of $90.3 million last night – which tripled his previous auction record and established a new record auction price for any living artist – was a testament to that.” – Alex Rotter, chairman, Christie’s Post-War & Contemporary Art department.

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/paintings/david-hockney-portrait-of-an-artist-6171867-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6171867&sid=4f12eecc-d08e-4d9f-b65c-ce99f8ab80aa.

Most Expensive Work By A Living Female Artist

What: “Propped” by Jenny Saville (b 1970)

Where: Sotheby’s London

When: October 5

How much: sold for $12.4 million (estimate $3.9/5.2 million)

Why: “Sensation (Propped’s inaugural exhibition) was the most provocative and ground-breaking exhibition of contemporary art that Britain had ever witnessed. As a poster child for this show, ‘Propped’ stands alongside epoch-defining pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Chris Ofili as one of the most important works of our time. Encapsulating all the brilliant painterly defiance that characterizes Saville’s work, ‘Propped’ is the most important painting by the artist ever to come to auction.” -Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art for Europe

Sotheby’s London is at 34-35 New Bond Street. For information, +44 20 7293 5000 or http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/lot.6.html/2018/history-of-now-collection-david-teiger-l18623

Most Expensive Work Of Russian Art

What: “Suprematist Composition” by Kazimir Malevich (1878-1935), 1916, oil on canvas, 34-7/8 by 28 inches

Where: sold Christie’s New York

When: May 15

How much: sold for $85.8 million (estimate on request)

Why: “The painting has the virtue of having both historical importance and extraordinary beauty,” says Max Carter, head of the Impressionist and Modern Art department in New York. “Malevich’s take-up of abstraction – with little warning or preamble – was one of art’s great thunderclap moments…his Suprematist abstractions broke with the past and articulated the future…These works are very rare – and great examples in private hands are rarer still.”

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/paintings/kazimir-malevich-suprematist-composition-6140947-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6140947&sid=73b35818-3c7c-48f6-b02d-721ef2a7f282

Most Expensive Work Of Latin American Art

What: “The Rivals” by Diego Rivera (1886-1957), 1931, oil on canvas, 60 by 50 inches

Where: Christie’s New York, the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller

When: May 9

How much: sold for $9,762,500 (estimate $5/7 million)

Why: Virgilio Garza, head of Latin American art at Christie’s said, “Diego Rivera painted episodes of history, past and present, in panoramic frescos where social, political and economic forces were at play. But it is the easel works that reveal a Rivera less motivated by ideology and more by his love for the common man, sense of place and tradition. “The Rivals,” inspired by a local festivity from the state of Oaxaca, is masterfully expressed through the interplay of planes and colors, beautifully delineated figures, and shapes reduced to their essence. Not only is this an iconic image presenting one of Rivera’s most treasured subjects, its provenance is impeccable. The painting is Rivera’s calling card to New York, debuting at his MoMA exhibition in 1931.”

Christie’s is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/paintings/diego-rivera-the-rivals-6134519-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6134519&sid=e6f83299-a32c-4832-b160-2fc17490ac29

Most Expensive Tiffany Lamp

What: A Pond Lily table lamp, 1903, leaded glass, patinated bronze, shade impressed Tiffany Studios New York, base impressed Tiffany Studios New York 29555

Where: sold Christie’s New York

When: December 13

How much: sold for $3.3 million (estimate $1.8/2.5 million)

Why: “The Pond Lily’is one of the rarest lamp models produced by Tiffany Studios. Fewer than 14 examples are known to exist, and of those, five reside in permanent collections of major American museums. We are thrilled and gratified the lamp met with universal appeal as was indicated by the active international bidding. Christie’s is honored to have presented this masterpiece to the public, and its world record auction price reaffirms the strength of the market and the enduring legacy of the works of Louis Comfort Tiffany.” -Beth Vilinsky, senior specialist, Christie’s design department.

Christie’s New York is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/furniture-lighting/tiffany-studios-a-rare-and-important-pond-6187020-details.aspx?from=salesummary&intObjectID=6187020&lid=1

Most Expensive Nineteenth Century Porcelain

What: The Marly Rouge service: a Sevres porcelain iron-red and sky-blue ground part dessert service made for Napoleon, circa 1807-09, iron-red stenciled M. Imple de Sevres mark, date cyphers 7, 8 and 9 for 1807-09, various incised marks.

Where: Christie’s New York, the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller

When: May 9

How much: sold for $1,812,500 (estimate $150/250,000)

Why: “The price was the result of the extraordinary back story – it had been ordered by Napoleon and had been very personal to him, he had brought it with him to Elba, etc… the quality and workmanship of the service itself, the fact that it included so many pieces of form as opposed to simply plates, and the unquantifiable Rockefeller factor.” -Jody Wilkie, co-chairman decorative arts and director of decorative arts, Americas.

For information, https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/lot/the-marly-rouge-service-a-sevres-porcelain-6134260-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6134260&sid=cbd45f31-6281-49ae-b326-b428bc397a3e

Most Expensive American Swan Decoy

What: Whistling swan decoy by John Haynes Williams (1857-1937), Cedar Island, Va., circa 1910.

Where: sold Christie’s New York, the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller

When: May 10

How much: sold for $348,500 (estimate $100/150,000)

Why: “The quality of the carving, and condition, combined with the Rockefeller provenance and rarity of swan decoys of this caliber, contributed to the record price set for any swan decoy sold. Swans were hunted for their feathers in the Nineteenth Century for ladies’ hats embellishments – a practice which was outlawed in 1915!” -John Hays, Christie’s deputy chairman and head of Christie’s Americana department.

Christie’s is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/sculptures-statues-figures/whistling-swan-john-haynes-williams-6135053-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6135053&sid=0115060b-90be-4704-beff-4278e7fdbbf1

Most Expensive American Mirror

What: Chippendale carved mahogany looking glass with phoenix cartouche, Philadelphia, carving attributed to John Pollard (1740-1787) and Richard Butts (active 1768-1778), circa 1770.

Where: sold Freeman’s Philadelphia

When: November 14

How much: sold for $298,000 (estimate $20/30,000)

Why: “The looking glass was a superb and rare example of pre-Revolutionary Philadelphia high-style carving. It was extraordinary in its imposing size, excellent proportions, fine surface and remarkable condition, retaining the original Phoenix cartouche, which was missing only a small tip of its beak.” -Lynda Cain, vice president and head of Freeman’s American furniture, folk and decorative arts department.

Freeman’s is at 1808 Chestnut Street. For information, 215-563-9275 or https://auctions.freemansauction.com/auction-lot-detail/Chippendale%2Dcarved%2Dmahogany%2Dlooking%2Dglass%2Dwith%2Dphoenix%2Dcarto/1617+++++104+/+1008286.

Most Expensive Piece Of American Pattern Glass

What: A Nineteenth Century Bakewell, Pears & Co., thumbprint bowl on high-foot covered compote

Where: sold Jeffery S. Evans & Associates, Mount Crawford, Va.,

When: September 29

How much: sold for $35,100 (estimate $3/5,000)

Why: “The compote drew a record price for several reasons. Desirability, rarity and condition. It is one of the most recognizable, iconic forms of early American pattern glass. This one is the largest of the four sizes produced and is by far the rarest, with only four or five complete examples known – all published examples are smaller sizes. Condition was exceptional for this form, it’s the best example known. As a side note, oversized pieces like this were extremely difficult to make in the period. The base being made in two pieces with the standard joined to the bowl with a wafer. The big problem was the size of the units as they had to be kept at the same temperature when joined to keep from cracking. Also, their weight caused them to slump/warp during the annealing process. Fitting the covers was a major problem. So, they were very difficult to make.” -Jeffrey S. Evans, president, Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates.

Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates is at 2177 Green Valley Lane. For information, 540-434-3939 or https://www.jeffreysevans.com/auctions/lot/490365/search.

Most Expensive Buddhist Manuscript

What: Ten highly important, exceedingly rare and sumptuously brocaded leporello albums of illuminated Wisdom Sutra, commissioned by Imperial order and inscribed by Huijin, Ming dynasty, Xuande period, execution in liquid gold on indigo “sheep’s brain” ritual paper.

Where: sold Sotheby’s Hong Kong

When: April 3

How much: sold for $30.4 million (estimate on request)

Why: “A legacy of the Golden Age of the Ming dynasty and the only surviving example outside of the National Palace Museum, Taiwan, this outstanding relic of the Xuande period is indisputably the most important Chinese manuscript ever to appear at auction. Buddhist Sutras are canonical scriptures that render the teachings of the Buddha, which had been taken over from India and translated. Their copying and propagation – like the commissioning of Buddhist images – is considered a meritorious practice. When such deeds are performed by an Emperor, the resulting works are inevitably of the highest standard in terms of the materials used and the artists and craftsmen employed. As such, these two sets of albums from the Prajnaparamita Sutra, the Sutra of Perfection of (Transcendent) Wisdom, commissioned by the Xuande Emperor (r 1426-1435), reflect the breathtaking level of imperially sponsored artefacts in the first decades of the Fifteenth Century.” -Nicolas Chow, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia and international head and chairman, Chinese works of art department.

Sotheby’s Hong Kong is at 5/F One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway. For information, +852 2524 8121 or http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2018/lost-wisdom-sutra-treasure-from-golden-age-of-xuande-hk0792.html.

Most Expensive Kangxi Period Gilt Bronze

What: An Imperial Chinese gilt-bronze figure of Amitayus, Kangxi period (1662-1722), 16½ inches high

Where: Christie’s New York, the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller

When: May 10

How much: sold for $2,532,500 (estimate $400/600,000)

Why: “This piece is a celebration of the Rockefellers’ collecting legacy,” says Asian Art specialist Tristan Bruck of a gilt-bronze figure of Amitayus, which was first owned by Laurance S. Rockefeller, and then purchased by David Rockefeller in 2004. “The sculpture was part of a very large imperial commission for one of the imperial family members made during the reign of the Kangxi emperor (1662-1722). It is one of many identical bronzes that are known to be in private collections and museums.”

Christie’s is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2000 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/lot/an-imperial-gilt-bronze-figure-of-amitayus-china-6134989-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6134989&sid=61aff598-5ef5-425b-90c6-67e615f6eca8

Most Expensive Car

What: 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

Where: RM Sotheby’s Monterey, Calif .

When: August 24-25

How much: sold for $48.4 million (estimate $45/60 million)

Why: “The 250 GTO sold at our Monterey auction this past summer deserves the title of most valuable car sold at auction for so many reasons,” said Ian Kelleher, chief marketing officer, RM Sotheby’s. “The model overall was the final true road racer; this was the last car that you could drive to the track, win the race, and then drive home again and park in your garage. As one of just 36 examples ever built, the appearance of the sought-after, highly competitive 250 GTO at auction was a truly rare opportunity for discerning collectors, and one that likely won’t come around again in the near future. This particular example of the ‘holy grail’ of the collector car world, which is widely considered the most beautiful Ferrari design, was made rarer still by the fact that it was one of the purest of the breed, with exceptional period racing history, its original engine, gearbox, rear axle and factory body, and having been offered from two decades in the collection of noted businessman, Ferrari enthusiast, and vintage racer Dr Gregory Whitten. For an enthusiastic owner, the 250 GTO is essentially a golden ticket to any event in the collector car world.”

RM Sotheby’s is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-894-1562 or https://rmsothebys.com/en/auctions/MO18/Monterey/lots/r0117-1962-ferrari-250-gto-by-scaglietti/695912?utm_source=Sothebys&utm_medium=announce&utm_campaign=GTO&utm_term=MO18.

Most Expensive Pearl

What: Marie Antoinette’s pearl pendant, an Eighteenth Century natural pearl and diamond pendant, set with an oval diamond supporting a diamond bow motif and a slightly baroque drop shaped natural pearl measuring approximately 15.90 by 18.35 by 25.85mm

Where: sold Sotheby’s Geneva

When: November 14

How much: sold for $36 million (estimate $992,810/1,975,692)

Why: “The extraordinary result for this unique pearl was, in my view, well deserved. Not only is it staggeringly beautiful in its own right – and one of the largest fine pearls known – it also has an impeccable and fascinating provenance. This proved to be an irresistible combination. The pearl had never left Royal hands until the auction – beginning with the iconic Queen Marie Antoinette and then passing through the same famous European royal family for more than 200 years.” -David Bennett, worldwide chairman, international jewelry division, chairman, Sotheby’s Switzerland.

Sotheby’s Geneva is at 2 Rue Francois Diday. For information, +41 22 908 4842 or http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/2018/royal-jewels-bourbon-parma-family-ge1809/lot.100.html.

Most Expensive Camera

What: 1923 Prototype Leica 35mm film camera, serial number 122

Where: sold Westlicht Photographica auction (now operating as Leitz Photographica Auction), Vienna, Austria

When: March 10

How much: sold for $2.97 million (estimate $862,658/1,109,132)

Why: “The Leica 0-Series is one of the most important cameras in history of photography. It was a milestone not only for Leitz company, but also a beginning of 35mm revolution in still photography. Another important thing adding to the value of this particular Leica 0-Series was an exceptionally good, unrestored condition and provenance.” -Michal Kosakowski, Leitz Photographica Auction.

Leitz Photographica Auction is at Westbahnstraße 40, Vienna. For information, +43 1 523 5659 or http://www.westlicht-auction.com/index.php?id=418&L=1

Most Expensive Postwar Trading Card

What: 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA Mint 9

Where: Heritage Dallas

When: April 19-20

How much: sold for $2.88 million

Why: “I understand that this world record price may seem outlandish to the average citizen, but this price represents the natural progression of the market, and that upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing,” said Chris Ivy, Heritage Auctions’ director of sports memorabilia. “There are more validated Da Vinci paintings than examples of this most famous baseball card of the postwar era at this grade or higher. It’s a winning investment.”

Heritage Dallas is at 3500 Maple Avenue. For information, 214-528-3500 or https://sports.ha.com/itm/baseball-cards/singles-1950-1959-/1952-topps-mickey-mantle-311-psa-mint-9/a/50003-80477.s.

Most Expensive Firearm

What: Extremely well-documented, the only known original cased Colt civilian Walker percussion revolver, known as “The Danish Sea Captain Walker,” serial #1022

Where: sold Rock Island Auction Company

When: April 13-15

How much: sold for for $1.84 million (estimate $800-$1.3 million)

Why: “The ‘Danish Sea Captain’ Civilian Walker serial number 1022 is the finest of the 100 Civilian Walkers manufactured and one of only a handful known in private hands. It is a benchmark for both condition and rarity, as it is the only know cased example and is still accompanied by its original bill of sale.” -Kevin, Hogan, president, Rock Island Auction Company

Rock Island Auction Company is at 7819 42nd Street West, Rock Island, Ill. For information, 309-797-1500 or https://www.rockislandauction.com/detail/73/60/cased-colt-model-colt-civilian-walker-revolver.

Most Expensive Piece Of Comic Art

What: Death Dealer 6 (1990) by Frank Frazetta

Where: Heritage Chicago

When: May 10-12

How much: sold for $1.79 million

Why: “The Frazetta’s Death Dealer is an iconic image by one of the most influential artists of a generation,” said Joe Mannarino, director of comics and comic art at Heritage Auctions. “Frazetta art continues to garner attention by enthusiasts as well as savvy art collectors.”

Heritage Chicago is at 215 West Ohio Street. For information, 312-260-7200 or https://comics.ha.com/itm/original-comic-art/frank-frazetta-death-dealer-6-painting-original-art-1990-/a/7187-91016.s.

Most Expensive Children’s Book Illustration

What: “The original map of the Hundred Acre Wood” by E.H. Shepard, 1926, original ink drawing

Where: Sotheby’s London

When: July 10

How much: sold for $568,761 (estimate $132/198,000)

Why: “I suspect that there isn’t a single child who wouldn’t instantly recognize this wonderful depiction of the Hundred Acre Wood. This is the first drawing you encounter in the book and is the visual guide to the entire world of Winnie-the-Pooh.” -Philip W. Errington, Sotheby’s director of printed books and manuscripts.

Sotheby’s London is at 34-35 New Bond Street. For information, +44 20 7293 5000 or http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/2018/english-literature-sale-l18404/lot.619.html

Most Expensive Bottle Of Whisky

What: The Macallan 1926, 60-year-old single malt whisky, bottled in 1986, distilled at the Macallan Distillery, bottle depicting Easter Elchies hand-painted by Michael Dillon, offered in a wooden presentation case with a certificate of authenticity from the Macallan.

Where: sold Christie’s London

When: November 28-29

How much: sold for $1,528,800 (estimate on request)

Why: “The Macallan is rightly considered by connoisseurs as the most highly collectible single malt whisky. The Macallan 60-Year-Old distilled in 1926 takes this rarity to another level as only 40 bottles from this single cask numbered 263 were produced and the whisky inside has become the most sought-after whisky in the world. This legendary whisky rarely comes up for auction due to the very limited amount of bottles, in fact we have no idea how many still exist, it was reported that one bottle was destroyed in an earthquake in Japan. Christie’s was delighted with the world-record price achieved in London. This record-breaking bottle was the only one hand painted to beautifully depict the Easter Elchies House of The Macallan and the Scottish Highlands and included a unique wooden presentation case and certificate of authenticity from the Macallan which added to the desirability.” -Tim Triptree MW, international director, specialist, Christie’s wine department.

Christie’s London is at 8 King Street, St. James’s. For information, +44 020 7839 9060 or https://www.christies.com/lotfinder/wine/the-macallan-1926-60-year-old-michael-dillon-6180404-details.aspx?from=searchresults&intObjectID=6180404&sid=5b94f47d-b00c-4e84-bcab-b9e6eb1a6e10.

Most Expensive Bottle of Wine

What: One of two bottles of 1945 Domaine de la Romaneé Conti, both from the personal cellar of Robert Drouhin, Côte de Nuits, Grand Cru

Where: sold Sotheby’s New York

When: October 13

How much: sold for $558,000 (estimate $22/32,000)

Why: Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s wine department, said, “The two bottles of Romanée Conti 1945 are some of the rarest in the world. Approximately 600 bottles were produced in this great wartime vintage, so extreme scarcity is combined with ultimate quality and the unique provenance of coming from Mr Drouhin’s cellar. The fact that this legendary wine had never moved from pristine storage in Burgundy meant that buyers were willing to pay prices well into the multiples of their estimates.”

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7050 or http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/ecatalogue/2018/rare-drc-wines-from-the-cellar-of-robert-drouhin-n09921/lot.84.html

Most expensive Single-Owner Collection – The Collection Of Peggy & David Rockefeller

Where: sold Christie’s New York

When: May 8-10

How much: aggregate sales totaled $832.6 million

In addition to 18 world records set for individual artists, four broader categorical world records were established as well in a sale of approximately 1,500 lots that all found buyers, further earning the sale the distinction of “white-glove status.”

Christie’s is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.