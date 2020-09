NEW YORK CITY – With current New York City guidelines mandating a cap of 25 percent capacity for indoor gatherings, The Winter Show announced to its exhibitors last week that it would be forgoing the physical event at the Park Avenue Armory and will instead be launching an online edition during its regular run date of January 21-31.

“The most important thing is the safety of our exhibitors and our visitors,” executive director Helen Allen told us. “We’re very excited about the platform that we’re developing and look forward to creating a memorable experience.”

The show has served as a benefit for the East Side House Settlement for 67 years and Allen looks forward to creating robust programming to that end.

“The East Side House Settlement has done a huge pivot in recent months to really meet the needs of the community, feeding well over 2,000 people per week and distributing Chromebooks to students who would otherwise have no access to distance learning. They’re doing extremely important work and it’s really crucial our supporters, friends and colleagues rise to the occasion.”

The show will invite its 70 world-class exhibitors online to present a diverse and global mix of fine and decorative arts from ancient times to the present day.

Plans for dealer-centric digital programming are currently underway. Allen said the show’s platform will be intuitive and user-friendly.

For additional information, www.thewintershow.org.