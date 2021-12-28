The Winter Show Announces Postponement of 2022 Edition

NEW YORK CITY- Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in New York City and transmissibility of the Omicron variant, the Board of Managers of East Side House Settlement⁠- the owner and beneficiary of The Winter Show⁠- made the difficult decision to postpone the 2022 edition of The Winter Show, originally scheduled for January 20-30. The Winter Show is devoted to producing a fair that is safe for its visitors, exhibitors and staff. With the ongoing rise of infections and subsequent uncertainty and limitations this poses for large-scale events, this decision was made after thoughtful conversations with New York City officials, and the show’s supporters and collectors, who have expressed reservations due to the exponential increase in infections worldwide. The fair’s organizers are committed to putting on the show and are currently exploring possible dates later in the year. New dates and details for The Winter Show 2022 will be shared in the coming weeks.