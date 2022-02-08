The Winter Show Announces Dates, New Location & Exhibitors For 2022 Fair

NEW YORK CITY — The Winter Show announced that the 68th edition of the fair will take place April 1–10 at 660 Madison Avenue, the former flagship location of Barneys New York, following the postponement of its previously scheduled January dates due to surges in Covid-19 cases.

The 2022 edition will feature an exhibition of 62 dealers that will have booths installed across four floors of the historic building. The interim location neighbors the Park Avenue Armory, offering a familiar location for the show’s committed patrons, collector base and exhibitors. Following this temporary move to accommodate the new dates, the Winter Show, a benefit for East Side House, will return in 2023 to its longtime home at the Park Avenue Armory.

“We are thrilled that the Winter Show will once again take place in person in New York City. Although it will look slightly different from the fair we have become so familiar with, this is a true comeback story that can only happen in New York. The success of our exhibitors is at the forefront of our decisions, and we are excited to offer such a dynamic platform at 660 Madison to showcase their works,” said executive director Helen Allen

The Winter Show was established in 1954 by East Side House Settlement, a community-based organization serving the Bronx and Northern Manhattan. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, East Side House introduced new initiatives to meet the emerging needs of the communities that bear the brunt of public health crises, focusing on services such as education tools for students and food distribution programs. All net proceeds from the Winter Show benefit the organization’s life-changing programming.

“The Winter Show has long been a part of the East Side House tradition and it is vital in raising the funds necessary to continue to serve those New Yorkers most in need. We remain grateful to our partners, colleagues and exhibitors for their support and understanding as we navigated this necessary shift,” said Daniel Diaz, executive director of East Side House Settlement.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Winter Show to offer the historic Barneys New York location for its 2022 edition. We are committed to fostering the vibrant creative community of New York City. The Winter Show and its beneficiary East Side House Settlement are such storied institutions in New York City, and we are delighted to have 660 Madison host this exceptional display of art, antiques and design,” said Daniel Dienst, executive vice chairman at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Barneys New York.

Each year, the fair invites leaders from the worlds of interior design and architecture to lend their voices as design co-chairs, reinforcing the show’s deep relationship with the design community. The show’s 2022 design co-chairs are Mark Ferguson, Corey Damen Jenkins and Andrew Oyen; the design council honorary co-chairs are Wendy Goodman, Young Huh and Keita Turner.

Opening night party is set for Thursday, March 31, 5 to 9 pm; daily admission runs Friday, April 1–Sunday, April 10, opening daily at noon. Young Collectors Night is Thursday, April 7, 6 to 9 pm. Connoisseurs Night is Friday, April 8, 5:30 to 8 pm.

The Winter Show hours of admission are Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday and Friday, noon to 8 pm; and Thursday, 12 to 4:30 pm; Saturday, noon to 7 pm; and Sunday, noon to 6 pm. Daily admission is $30, which includes a copy of the show’s award-winning catalog.

The Winter Show is devoted to making the fair as safe as possible for visitors, exhibitors and staff by adhering to the highest standards of health and safety. In accordance with New York City mandate, all visitors ages 5 and older must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and show proof of vaccination status. All visitors age 18 and older must also show a valid personal ID. Guests will be asked to present government-issued photo identification that matches proof of vaccination status prior to entering the fair. All visitors are required to wear masks while inside the fair.

A full list of the show’s exhibitors can be found on its website www.thewintershow.org.