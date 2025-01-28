The Twentieth Century Leads In William Smith’s Centuries Of Style Sale

Review by Carly Timpson

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Centuries of Style was the theme of William Smith Auctions’ January 8 auction, featuring “an eclectic collection” of about 500 lots featuring Nineteenth and Twentieth Century decorative arts, artwork, silver, jewelry, furniture, Midcentury Modernism, music boxes and more from several Greenwich, Conn., and Sutton, N.H., estates. With a 95 percent sell-through rate, the auction realized approximately $757,790. Matt Zayatz shared, “As a whole, the auction did very well. There were some last-minute consignors that boosted the Midcentury Modern aspect which helped the auction overall. It was a good auction. Something that is always surprising to me is how well the somewhat contemporary decorative pieces do, but a lot of that really smokes, and that’s why they’re sold at the start of the sale.”

Achieving the highest price was “Third Lord Melchett and Derek Monde with the Coalworth Beagles,” an oil on canvas by Edward Seago. Signed and dated “Edward Seago 37” to the lower left, the 51-by-70-inch framed painting had a label for a Royal Academy exhibition and provenance to an April 1999 Sotheby’s sale, during which it sold for $34,500. This time around, the boys and beagles barked to $18,750, selling to a private antiques collector in New York City, who bought a few other items in the sale.

At $15,990 was another Seago oil painting featuring Lord Melchett, from the same consignor. This one, “Lord Melchett and Fred Napper with the Tedworth Hounds,” showed the two men on horseback, surrounded by a large pack of dogs. Done in 1935, this work was sold in the same Sotheby’s sale for the same price as the other painting, though it bore no exhibition labels. A private collector in Kentucky had the winning bid.

In addition to Twentieth Century paintings, furniture from the same era also did well. A rosewood and black leather lounge chair and ottoman by Charles Eames for Herman Miller, with original paper label on the seat’s underside, was bid to $12,500 — more than double its $5,000 high estimate. The set was in overall good condition with just minor wear to the leather and frame.

Following at $11,875 was a Ralph Lauren Art Deco-style Duke bar unit. The bar, with an exotic wood veneer and chrome trim and hardware, retained its glass shelving minus one missing bottom shelf. Zayatz noted that the piece came from a known Vermont consignor and is now headed to Malibu.

A circa 1960 Poul Kjaerholm PK 31/3 sofa for E. Kole Christensen, cataloged as “rare and elegant,” brought $10,625. The black leather sofa was raised on four double chrome legs and the catalog noted that it was complete with its Denmark impression.

As is typical, the Twentieth Century decorative arts were led by none other than a Tiffany Studios lamp. Straying from typical form, however, this star example was an Abalone gilt bronze desk lamp, topped with a Linenfold glass shade. Rather than the iconic colorful mosaic Tiffany is best known for, this example’s Favrile glass was delicately crafted to resemble a folded fabric shade. Inset throughout the gilt bronze base and heat cap were varying patterns of iridescent abalone shells. Zayatz remarked, “There was a lot of competition for the lamp and those types of abnormal, stand-alone Tiffany pieces do have an audience with us — they are coveted, highly sought-after items.” The “exceptional” lamp was lit to $12,000. The lamp will continue to travel, as it came to William Smith from Ohio and will be heading slightly further west to Illinois.

Crafted slightly earlier was an imposing Nineteenth Century burl walnut desk by the Wooton Desk Manufacturing Company, though Zayatz noted this was probably one of the most “modern” pieces consigned to them by this individual, who is located “right across the Connecticut river from us in Vermont.” According to WootonDesks.com, original Wooton desks were made in four grades — ordinary, standard, extra and superior — ranging in size, type of wood, lining materials, ornamental detailing and price. This particular example was “extra grade,” standing 76 inches high and with many fine details, including a carved crest, letter slots and birdseye maple and leather-front drawers. The piece was bid well beyond its $8,000 high estimate to achieve $13,750, heading to a new home in Alabama.

In the jewelry category, a sapphire ring earned the highest price. The platinum ring was set with a nearly 3-carat emerald cut Ceylon sapphire with small, moon-shaped natural diamonds on either side. Accompanied by an AGL report and appraisal from Pearce Jewelers, the ring dazzled bidders who took it to a $13,200 finish.

Next up for William Smith Auctions, on February 26, the firm will conduct its Important Winter live auction.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.