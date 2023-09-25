The Tiffany Lilies Of Hudson Valley

BEACON, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ Spectacular Unreserved Fall auction on September 18 featured more than 550 fresh-to-market lots from several local estates. Bidding for a Tiffany Studios, New York, seven-light Lily lamp grew to $9,375, and was won by a local dealer against three other telephone and online participants. Retaining five of its signed Favrile glass shades, with one broken, the lamp was also stamped and showed a patinaed doré finish. More on this sale to follow.