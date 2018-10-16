NEW YORK CITY — Swann Auction Galleries’ October 18 sale of photography and photobooks from amateurs and artists found a sculpted result in a photograph by Romanian artist Constantin Brâncusi that went out at $125,000 over a $45,000 high estimate. The black and white photograph titled “Vu d’atelier (The artist’s studio)” was circa 1928 and featured a gallery shot of the artist’s sculptures in marble and wood, including “L’Oiselet II” (1928), “White Negress” (1923), “Socrates” (1922) and “Muse” (1912), among others. The catalog explained that “Brâncusi began exploring photography as a creative medium at the outset of his career, in the early 1900s, and continued to make images in his beautiful studio in to the 1930s.”

Watch for a full review in a future edition.