‘The Rose’ Bronze Sculpture Blossoms At Schwenke Estates Auction

WOODBURY, CONN. — On October 31, Schwenke Auctioneers offered more than 450 lots. Property was sold for more than 30 estates and collectors from three states — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The top lot of the sale was a bronze sculpture of a young girl, “The Rose,” selling for $7,740, including buyer’s premium, to an internet bidder. The sculptor was Michael Parkes (American, b 1944). The 34½-inch-high sculpture was purchased at Borsini-Burr Gallery, which represents the artist, and came with a certificate of authenticity indicating it was EA-4 (artist’s proof). Parkes is a magical realist painter, sculptor and stone lithographer. His works are collected by celebrities, private collectors and galleries. Additional highlights from this sale will be discussed in a future review.