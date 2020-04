By Greg Smith

OKLAHOMA CITY – An unlikely social media star has risen in Tim, head of security and current social media manager at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Tim is not like your usual 30-something year old that fills this role at many companies, and it is his sincere candor and quality humor that has catapulted the museum’s social media channels – and Tim – into the spotlight, hitting national headlines this week.

Since his first Facebook post on March 17, the museum’s channels have gained thousands of followers, including a 2,637 percent increase on Twitter. And in that time, it has become clear that Tim knows his way around a good punchline and engaging content. He’s a natural. And his mustache game is pretty good, too – from his take on mustaches in art to the archive photo he posted standing next to one of the most famous mustaches of the modern day, Sam Elliott.

If you are into “dad jokes,” Tim provides – look to the post featuring the Argentine lariat.

We track Tim’s rise in the posts below, and we recommend a follow as he leads us around the museum through its current exhibitions – “Warhol and the West” and “Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing” among them – and teaches us a thing or two about having fun with art.