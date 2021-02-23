The Puchsteins Produce Fiddlers In Nashville To Great Audience

Review by Tom O’Hara, Photos by Lisa Maughmer

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Bill and Kay Puchstein’ s Fiddlers Antiques Show “went great!” Bill Puchstein said. This February 10-13 show, just taken over by the Puchsteins for the first time with more than 40 exhibitors at Music City Center, was the companion to the Nashville Show. Conducted in an adjacent exhibition hall, the Puchsteins’ show provided pleasing results, for it had reasonable attendance and good sales for the exhibitors, given the problems with Covid-19 restrictions.

Dealers reported that they were generally pleased with their results, too. Gary and Debbie Oyler began selling furniture and a great deal more from the opening bell Wednesday morning. This Grove City, Ohio, couple sold a canning cupboard in original blue milk paint, which they found on a recent shopping trip to New Hampshire. Gary also found more on that trip, circling the long way, he said, from Ohio to Maryland to New Hampshire shopping and picking. The trip also yielded an open top stepback cupboard in salmon paint, which sold at the show. Sales included more New England accessories, such as painted pantry boxes, a few baskets and early lighting.

Howard Price brought his collection of Panamanian Hofig Di baskets. These baskets are woven so tightly they seem at first to be ceramic, but in fact are woven from natural fibers. Sales were good, he said, with prices ranging generally from $300 to about $1,000 although there were a few with higher values.

Ray Lassen, Wilmette, Ill., said he was pleased to have been there for his sales were good. He said, “Dealer trade was great, selling to the others at the show and customers,” from his collection of Nineteenth Century primitive furniture and related accessories.

While commenting that the crowd was less than last year, Deb Fisher said she was pleased with those who did come. This Lebanon, Ohio, dealer favors Nineteenth Century toys and playthings, which sold well for her starting on opening day. She offered and sold a 200-year-old jelly cupboard in original surface, antique advertising signs on wood, two rocking horses and several pieces of furniture.

There was a large Nineteenth Century apothecary cupboard that sold. In its original pewter blue surface, it was sold by Chris Smith’s Americana Antiques early in the show along with more of his inventory of painted pieces. His collection included a settle bench with charming carved sides in mustard paint, several early kas, tall cupboards usually used for clothing storage and a large dry sink in blue milk paint.

Hoosier Boy Antiques is Randy Riedel from Madison, Ind., and he loves his country furniture. Fortunately for him, a lot of the customers at Fiddlers Antiques Show love that style, too, for he sold well. The harvest table he offered went to a new home early in the show. Made with wooden pegged legs and top, in what seemed to have been an original dark blue paint, it drew a great deal of attention quickly. He also sold his modest apothecary cabinet and a chest of drawers.

Beth Pulsipher, Schoolcroft, Mich., was showing the results of her shopping trips to New England in the summer and fall. This included several primitive cupboards and tons of small household accessories.

Jim and Sandra Sheffield, Georgetown, Texas, filled the walls of their exhibit with samplers, primarily American, about 200 years old. They also shop in the Northeast for their collection of furniture and household objects.

Bill and Kay Puchstein said they have already booked their show into the Nashville Fairgrounds, returning it to its prior home for February 16-19, 2022, Wednesday through Saturday. The fairgrounds, where this show was last year, has its new building with great parking and easy access for shoppers and dealers with hotels nearby. For information, 941-697-7475.