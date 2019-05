Review by Michael Friedman

NEW YORK CITY – The Photography Show, presented by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), held April 4-7 at Pier 94 in New York City, set new attendance records and drew enthusiastic reviews from both exhibitors and attendees. The 39th edition of the show featured 94 of the world’s leading fine art photography galleries from 11 countries and included 34 book dealers and publishers, 12 AIPAD talks and a special exhibition curated by Alec Soth.

The fair is the longest running and foremost art fair dedicated to photography.

The opening preview April 3 attracted more than 2,000 attendees, up from 1,500 last year, with an overall show attendance record of more than 16,000, up from last year’s 15,000. Collectors and curators were drawn to the wide range of museum-quality work, including contemporary, modern and Nineteenth Century photographs, as well as photo-based art, video and new media. A new curated section of project spaces, which highlighted solo artists and themed presentations, drew praise from attendees.

On display was a stunning array of photographs from the very earliest salt prints right up to the most contemporary artists and techniques. Tucson, Ariz., Etherton Gallery featured the works of Danny Lyon, both framed and in boxed portfolios.

In the booth of Staley-Wise was the 1964 Harry Benson photo of The Beatles having a pillow fight in a Paris Hotel. The large print measured 44 by 46 inches and was priced at $28,000. In 2016 Time magazine named it one of 100 most influential photos of all time.

Holden Luntz Gallery of Palm Beach, Fla., had a booth full of amazing photos, including a 1963 Melvin Sokolsky “Girl in the Bubble” as well as a striking portrait of Naomi Campbell by Albert Watson. Another favorite was David Yarrow’s “Heaven Can Wait” shot in Kenya in 2014.

“We had an excellent opening and did very well this year,” Michael Hoppen Gallery, London, reported. “We sold a lot of work and met art advisors we didn’t know,” commented Staley-Wise Gallery, “It’s so worth being here.”

Michael Shapiro Gallery in Westport, Conn., had among other classics, the “Walk to Paradise Garden” by W. Eugene Smith, while London-based Atlas Gallery showed an Arthur Elgort photo of Christy Turlington in New Orleans for British Vogue, priced at $11,500. Also from the gallery was the ever-popular 1963 silver gelatin print “Cowboy Kate” of Kate Moss by Sam Haskins priced at $6,000.

For the antique photo collectors, Hans P. Kraus r, Inc, included a salt print from a photogenic drawing or calotype negative by William Henry Fox Talbot of an English house, circa 1840. This unique print has never before been exhibited and is from the very earliest period.

Keith De Lellis Gallery in New York City featured a 1960 vintage 20-by-16-inch silver gelatin photo of the original seven Mercury astronauts by Ralph Morse priced at $9,500; as well as an iconic photo by Flip Schulke of Muhammad Ali underwater from 1961 and priced at $5,000.

Throckmorton Fine Art, New York City, was impressed by the “serious inquiries, serious buyers and younger crowd.” The gallery sold more than 20 photographs to institutions, first time buyers and private collectors, noting, “People love this fair!”

It was nearly impossible to take in this entire show in just one day. It represents a “don’t miss” event for anyone who loves the art of photography.

For information, 202-367-1158 or www.aipadshow.com.

“A false, incomplete expression of agreeable surprise, or admiration” by Duchenne de Boulogne and Adrien Tournachon (French, 1806–1875 and 1825–1903), 1862, negative, circa 1856. Albumen print from a glass negative, 22.3 by 16.8 cm oval on 22.8 by 17.5 cm paper, mounted on 40.9 by 27.5 cm paper. Hans P Kraus Jr, Inc, New York City.

“Le Dragon, Paris” by Melvin Sokolsky, executed in 1963. Signed, titled, dated and editioned 5 on label affixed to verso. Infused dyes sublimated on aluminum, 44 by 44 inches. Holden Luntz Gallery, Palm Beach, Fla.

“Ali Underwater” by Flip Schulke, 1961. Keith de Lellis Gallery, New York City.

“The Beatles: Pillow Fight, Paris” by Harry Benson, 1964. Courtesy Staley-Wise Gallery, New York City.

“Heaven Can Wait II, Amboseli, Kenya” by David Yarrow, executed in 2014, printed later. Signed, dated and editioned 1/12 on recto. Archival pigment photograph, 37 by 64½ inches. Holden Luntz Gallery, Palm Beach, Fla.

The original seven Mercury astronauts by Ralph Morse, 1960. Silver gelatin print, 20 by 16 inches. Keith De Lellis Gallery, New York City.

Photo by Kristina Nazarevskaia, GalleryIntell ©The Photography Show

“Stable roofline, northeast courtyard, Lacock Abbey” by William Henry Fox Talbot (English, 1800–1877), likely September 1840. Salt print from a photogenic drawing or calotype negative, 8.0 by 8.2 cm on 9.3 by 11.6 cm paper. Hans P Kraus Jr, Inc, New York City.

Photo by Kristina Nazarevskaia, GalleryIntell ©The Photography Show